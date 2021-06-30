Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LNDNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LNDNF opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

