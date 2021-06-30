Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.