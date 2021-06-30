Maker (MKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $112.77 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2,287.61 or 0.06661136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and $112.77 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,351 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.