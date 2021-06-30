Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $399.38. The stock had a trading volume of 99,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,627. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.10 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $376.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

