MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of MasTec worth $62,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in MasTec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

NYSE MTZ opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

