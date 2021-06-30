Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,754,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

