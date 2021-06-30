Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150,055 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $567,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 592,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,506 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 267,182 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 62,847 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $271.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

