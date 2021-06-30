Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $584.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

