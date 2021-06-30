Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,171 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 140.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ameresco by 163.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 715.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

