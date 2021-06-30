Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $64.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

