Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.19 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

