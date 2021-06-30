Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after buying an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $87,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

