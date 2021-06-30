Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a growth of 130.3% from the May 31st total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 527.7 days.

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

