MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $93.61 million and $2.15 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00004147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.14 or 0.06150189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.01463548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00157985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00420931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

