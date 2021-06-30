MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total value of $612,713.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,285,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,229 shares of company stock valued at $119,242,793. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.94. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.