Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.78. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

