Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002852 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $631,918.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006923 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003197 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,006,586 coins and its circulating supply is 17,616,026 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

