NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of NetScout Systems worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 535,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 257,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.42. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

