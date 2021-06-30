Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 657,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,436,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.62% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

