Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $479.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

