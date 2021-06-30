Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 363,342 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,342 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.28% of Dada Nexus worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after buying an additional 6,395,268 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 154,173 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $27,277,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.10. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DADA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

