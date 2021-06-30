Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 4,435 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $360.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

