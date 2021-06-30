Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 56,698 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1,376.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,698 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $312.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.95.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $283.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.96 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

