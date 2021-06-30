Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

