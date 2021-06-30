Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.62 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

