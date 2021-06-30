Northern Trust Corp Acquires 38,874 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.67% of California Water Service Group worth $47,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

