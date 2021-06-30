Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 573,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Old National Bancorp worth $45,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

