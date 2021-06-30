Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of Sleep Number worth $47,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,782 shares of company stock worth $5,248,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

