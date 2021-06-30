Northern Trust Corp Has $45.45 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.54% of United Community Banks worth $45,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

