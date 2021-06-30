Northern Trust Corp Has $46.38 Million Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 254,858 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.35% of 3D Systems worth $46,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 307.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 843,087 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 636,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 207.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,344 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDD. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

