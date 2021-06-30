Northern Trust Corp Has $49.42 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.41% of Bill.com worth $49,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bill.com by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Bill.com by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,124 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

