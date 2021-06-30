Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,013 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of NCR worth $49,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.54. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.