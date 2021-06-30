Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,767 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Equity Commonwealth worth $45,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 375.77 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

