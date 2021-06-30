Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Sanderson Farms worth $47,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $188.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

