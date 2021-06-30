Northern Trust Corp Purchases 31,518 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Haemonetics worth $48,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.69. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

