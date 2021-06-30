Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of The Timken worth $49,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 346.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 21.3% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,622.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

