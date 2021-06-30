Northern Trust Corp Sells 205,855 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.71% of Independent Bank worth $47,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.