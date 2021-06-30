Northern Trust Corp Sells 81,162 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,162 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.28% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $50,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 779,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 174,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

