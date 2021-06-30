Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.20

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.20 and last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 209471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cormark upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.43.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

