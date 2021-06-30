Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Penumbra by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penumbra by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Penumbra by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock opened at $276.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,730.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.38.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

