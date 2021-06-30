Power Ledger Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $77.48 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

