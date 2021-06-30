Prosper Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $4.40 million and $599,628.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00053698 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001291 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001962 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011034 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars.

