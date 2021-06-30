Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,687,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $189.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $116.36 and a 12-month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

