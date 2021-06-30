Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 262.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,605 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after purchasing an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

