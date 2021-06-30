Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,028 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Unisys worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.57. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

