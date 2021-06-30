Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CorVel worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.88. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $134.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,538,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,360,689.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,069. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

