Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 50,184 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 229.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

