Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 93,933 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

