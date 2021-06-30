Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 36,164 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,164 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 136,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA stock opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.