Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 137.9% in June

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PEMIF stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,407. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06.
About Pure Energy Minerals
