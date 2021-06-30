Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 137.9% in June

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PEMIF stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,407. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

